Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Apr 3
    PVL

    Cha Cruz-Behag details bumps, bruises in volleyball comeback

    by Jillian Velasco
    2 hours ago
    cha cruz behag comeback for f2 logistics pvl
    PHOTO: Cha Cruz-Behag IG

    ‘MS. EVERYTHING’ Cha Cruz-Behag’s return to competitive volleyball after a four-year hiatus looked seamless.

    It wasn't.

    In an emotional post in Instagram on Monday, the former F2 Logistics captain shared a behind-the-scenes look into her three-month comeback preparations, which was marked by bruises and tears along the way.

    LOOK:

    “This first month back was one of the most difficult volleyball experiences to date. Totoo nga yung simula yung pinakamahirap,” Cruz-Behag said as she showed snaps of her arms covered with bruises.

    “I knew I had to start from somewhere kahit negative pa yan. I just didn't want to miss the opportunity to play again,” she added.

    Cruz-Behag was the Cargo Movers’ skipper for three years from 2016, leading F2 Logistics to three championships in the now-defunct Philippine SuperLiga.

    The former De La Salle star took a break indefinitely from volleyball after marrying her longtime partner Ray Behag and starting a family of her own. The couple welcomed their firstborn Leon Sol in 2019.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    “All I knew was that I wasn't going to quit and that I was going to trust the process and the system. This time around, I had a much bigger motivation to play, my family,” she shared.

    Nearly four years after giving birth, the two-time UAAP Finals MVP returned to the taraflex and started training with the Cargo Movers by January. After a month, she debuted in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

    READ: Cha Cruz-Behag makes presence felt in PVL comeback

    Although mostly coming off the bench, Cruz-Behag provided quality minutes and helped the Cargo Movers claim their first-ever podium finish in the pro scene.

    She started for the first time in F2 Logistics’ third place-clinching victory against PLDT, finishing with three points in two sets.

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Cha Cruz-Behag IG

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again