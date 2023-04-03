Cha Cruz-Behag details bumps, bruises in volleyball comeback

‘MS. EVERYTHING’ Cha Cruz-Behag’s return to competitive volleyball after a four-year hiatus looked seamless.

It wasn't.

In an emotional post in Instagram on Monday, the former F2 Logistics captain shared a behind-the-scenes look into her three-month comeback preparations, which was marked by bruises and tears along the way.

LOOK:

“This first month back was one of the most difficult volleyball experiences to date. Totoo nga yung simula yung pinakamahirap,” Cruz-Behag said as she showed snaps of her arms covered with bruises.

“I knew I had to start from somewhere kahit negative pa yan. I just didn't want to miss the opportunity to play again,” she added.

Cruz-Behag was the Cargo Movers’ skipper for three years from 2016, leading F2 Logistics to three championships in the now-defunct Philippine SuperLiga.

The former De La Salle star took a break indefinitely from volleyball after marrying her longtime partner Ray Behag and starting a family of her own. The couple welcomed their firstborn Leon Sol in 2019.

“All I knew was that I wasn't going to quit and that I was going to trust the process and the system. This time around, I had a much bigger motivation to play, my family,” she shared.

Nearly four years after giving birth, the two-time UAAP Finals MVP returned to the taraflex and started training with the Cargo Movers by January. After a month, she debuted in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Although mostly coming off the bench, Cruz-Behag provided quality minutes and helped the Cargo Movers claim their first-ever podium finish in the pro scene.

She started for the first time in F2 Logistics’ third place-clinching victory against PLDT, finishing with three points in two sets.