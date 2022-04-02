Molina pounces on familiarity vs former team to lead Cignal past PetroGazz

THERE'S nothing quite like facing your old team.

Ces Molina sure felt that added lift when Cignal met PetroGazz in the semifinals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Friday.

Ces Molina on facing former team

"Syempre excited ako and para sa akin, special itong game na to kasi that’s my former team," she said.

"Yung pride sa sarili na talunin yung dati mong team at manalo yung bagong team na lalaruan mo ngayon, naramdaman ko yun. So special sa akin yung laro na ito at talagang sinabi ko sa team namin na kailangang manalo kami this time."

Molina didn't just urge the HD Spikers to get one over her old side, she also made it a point to make the victory happen as she contributed 10 points in the straight-sets win over the Angels to draw first blood in the best-of-three semis.

The 5-foot-9 outside hitter also admitted that spending a year with PetroGazz worked to her advantage knowing all too well the nuances and seeing cracks in her former team's game.

"Nakatulong talaga yun sa akin dahil alam namin yung galaw nila," said Molina who, along with Ria Meneses, took advantage of that inside knowledge to help Cignal nab the victory.

They even went to as far as share those inputs to their coaching staff in preparing for this game.

"Kasama namin sila for a year and isang malaking bagay na nag-aral kami. Inaral namin bawat galaw nila and nag-viewing din kami. Tinraining namin bawat galaw nila at talagang pati yung assistant coaches namin, nagpapanggap na sila yung mga kalaban namin sa training para lang talaga aralin na kunwari ito si Aiza Maizo, kaliwete ito, yung isa naming coach kaliwete talaga siya. Ginawa namin yun para mabasa namin at mapaghandaan namin yung game nila," she said.

Now that one of Cignal's feet is in the Finals, Molina vows that the HD Spikers would do everything in their power just to take this series and advance to the championship round.

"Malaking bagay para sa amin na nakuha yung Game One para magkaroon kami ng momentum para sa Game Two namin," she said, with the chance to sweep the series set at Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

