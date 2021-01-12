Ces Molina finds new home at Petro Gazz after seven years with Petron

CES Molina bid farewell to Petron after seven years as she agreed to sign with Petro Gazz, along with teammate Remy Palma, in the Premier Volleyball League.

The Angels announced their last two acquisitions on their social media pages on Thursday, picking up Molina and Palma from the Blaze Spikers, who took a pandemic-related leave in the Philippine Superliga.

Molina, the longest-tenured Petron player, will be wearing a new club jersey for the first time since 2014. She was part of all the franchise’s six championships — the most titles in PSL history.

PHOTO: Philippine Super Liga

Continue reading below ↓

It will be a brand new environment for the ex-Petron captain but she is expected to fuel Petro Gazz’s offense beinf known to be one of the top wing spikers in the country.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Molina, who played in the past two editions of the Southeast Asian Games, is also reuniting with Philippine women’s volleyball teammates Grethcel Soltones and newly-acquired libero Kath Arado.

Petro Gazz also formed a formidable frontline after acquiring middle blocker Palma to join fellow new comers Ria Meneses and Seth Rodriguez.

The former Far Eastern University star and Meneses are known for their tremendous net defense and intensity inside the court after the Angels lost star middle blockers Jeanette Panaga and Cherry Nunag in free agency.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Petro Gazz has successfully retooled its roster with Molina, Arado, Palma, Meneses and Rodriguez after losing five key players including Jonah Sabete, Jovielyn Prado and Cai Baloaloa.

Meanwhile, the Angels also signed assistant coach Yani Fernandez of University of Santo Tomas to help head coach Arnold Laniog in building the chemistry of their revamped roster for the Open Conference, which is tentatively set on April 10 under a bubble format at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.