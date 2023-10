Ces Molina glad Cignal got a big boost ahead of match against Creamline

REIGNING PVL MVP Ces Molina is hoping Cignal's opening-day win over sister team PLDT would provide some momentum as they prepare for a crucial early showdown with fan favorite Creamline.

"Kung alam niyo naman ‘yung team namin ‘pag natatalo, parang ang bilis namin ma-down. Pero ‘pag nananalo kami, ‘yung momentum namin dire-diretso. Tuloy-tuloy kami na ‘yung momentum pataas,” the Cignal captain said.

Early co-leaders Cignal and Creamline clash on Saturday in Batangas City.

The HD Spikers hope to get key players back in the crucial match after missing Rachel Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Gelai Nunag in the opening match.

"Talagang naging mindset ko ay hindi kami pwedeng matalo sa first game namin kasi opportunity ‘to para ‘yung momentum namin, magtuloy-tuloy ng panalo,” she added.

Creamline was also without a key player in Ced Domingo in its opener.

"I think wala din si (Ced) Domingo so kukunin namin ‘yung opportunity na ‘yun para lumaban sa Creamline. Hindi rin sila madaling talunin kahit kulang sila talaga dahil isa rin ‘yung sistema namin so pag-tatrabahuin namin," Molina said.

"‘Yung mga hindi namin nagamit na player (versus PLDT), pwede namin gamitin sa Creamline and dodoblehin namin ‘yung skills na pinaktai namin ngayon and ‘yung lapses namin, aayusin din namin ‘yun," she added.

