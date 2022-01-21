Bagunas 'sana all' tweet trends as players wish for Spikers' Turf return

AFTER a barrage of annoucements on new signings and movements by Premier Volleyball League (PVL) teams, Bryan Bagunas couldn't help but wonder out loud on when the men's tourmaments would be back.

The Japan-based Bagunas expressed hope that the Spikers' Turf would have the same social media buzz as the PVL, which turned professional last year and is set for a three-conference season starting with the Open Conference next month.

“Taas kamay sa mga napapa sana all sa mga nakikitang news about sa Women’s League sa pinas,” the Oita Miyoshi import, who delivered the silver medal-clinching spike for the Philippine men’s team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, wrote on Thursday.

Several male spikers and fans soon reacted to Bagunas' tweet, expressing their wish to see the Spikers’ Turf make a return since its last tournament in 2019.

During that lull, the men's players' only chance to play came in the five-day Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League which was held in Lipa, Batangas last November.

The federation is eyeing to stage another Champions League tentatively set from April 24-May 7 and another tournament from November 27-December 10 both for the men and women based on the PNVF's 2022 calendar.

Sought for comment, Ricky Palou, head of Sports Vision which runs both the PVL and the Spikers' Turf, told Spin.ph they are still trying to find ways to bring back their men’s volleyball league since only pro leagues are allowed during the pandemic.

According to Palou, plans to turn Spikers’ Turf into a pro league hit snag last March 2021 as only three out of six member teams agreed.

Palou said the other teams are not yet ready to turn pro up until now.

“We really would like the Spikers' Turf to resume its games. However, we're trying to find out if the IATF, through PSC, will allow amateur leagues to resume its tournaments. As of now, only professional teams are allowed to play,” he said.

Other players who aired their frustration over long layoff were Ateneo standout Josh Villanueva, who played for Global Remit in the Champions League, and Cignal middle blocker Peter Torres.

“Wala naman bago. Kaya nabubulok nalang sa gedli eh,” wrote Torres with a face palm emoji in quoting Bagunas’ tweet.

“Hanggang kailan pa ba tayo mapapasana all… kailan pa kaya marerealize na men’s volleyball deserves so much, “ Villanueva wrote in a tweet.

Spikers’ Turf tournament director Mozzy Ravena agreed to Villanueva.

Marck Espejo, who is also in Japan playing for FC Tokyo, joked that he will form a team and will sign his fellow Japan import as the team captain.

“Gagawa na ako team ah kunin kita, ikaw na captain agad! Para kunwari kasali rin tayo haha,” Espejo wrote.

Bani Jamra’s new import Jao Umandal, PNVF champions Jayvee Sumagaysay and Wewe Medina from Team Dasma, National University standout Benok Ancheta and Perpetual Help libero also raised their hands using emojis.

Bagunas encouraged Sumagaysay and Medina to stay patient and keep working hard so the time will come when the men's game will get the same treatment as the women’s league.

“Priii balang araw mapapansin din tayo kulang pa siguro napapakita natin laban lang ng laban,” Bagunas responded to Sumagaysay's tweet.

“Soon pre mag kakameron din tayo nyan hehe. Tiyaga lang hehe,” he replied to Medina.

