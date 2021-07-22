BaliPure stuns contender Chery Tiggo for first PVL Open win

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Graze Bombita and Bern Flora carried BaliPure to slay giant Chery Tiggo, 19-25, 25-19, 13-25, 27-25, 15-12 for its first victory in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

BaliPure vs Chery Tiggo recap

Bombita and Flora sparked the Purest Water Defenders late rally in the fourth set and delivered the killer blows in the decider to snap the Crossovers’ two-game winning streak.

Bombita scored a clutch hit to put BaliPure at match point, 14-11. Jaja Santiago saved a point for Chery Tiggo but Jasmine Nabor committed a crucial setting error.

PHOTO: PVL photos

