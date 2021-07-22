Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jul 22
    PVL

    BaliPure stuns contender Chery Tiggo for first PVL Open win

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    Graze Bombita tries a calculated attack over the Chery Tiggo defense.
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Graze Bombita and Bern Flora carried BaliPure to slay giant Chery Tiggo, 19-25, 25-19, 13-25, 27-25, 15-12 for its first victory in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

    BaliPure vs Chery Tiggo recap

    Bombita and Flora sparked the Purest Water Defenders late rally in the fourth set and delivered the killer blows in the decider to snap the Crossovers’ two-game winning streak.

    Bombita scored a clutch hit to put BaliPure at match point, 14-11. Jaja Santiago saved a point for Chery Tiggo but Jasmine Nabor committed a crucial setting error.

    Alina Bicar Bern Flora Graze Bombita Gen Casugod Gyra Barroga Balipure vs Chery Tiggo

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Graze Bombita tries a calculated attack over the Chery Tiggo defense.
      PHOTO: PVL photos

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again