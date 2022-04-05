BaliPure stuns Chery Tiggo to end PVL campaign on high note

BALIPURE ended the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open conference on a high, saving face with a five-set squeaker over Chery Tiggo, 15-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 15-7, in the classification phase on Tuesday at Filoil Flying V Centre.

Bern Flora led the mob with her 14 points off 12 hits as the Water Defenders fifinally nailed their first victory after suffering five defeats, the last four coming via sweeps.

Marian Buitre added 13 markers from 10 hits, two blocks, and one ace, Janine Marciano tallied 11, and Gen Casugod and Norielle Ipac both had 10 each.

The win allowed BaliPure to avoid going winless despite still finishing at dead-last among nine teams.

Still it was the Water Defenders' first win since August 7 last year against Perlas Spikers in the 2021 Open Conference in Bacarra.

Mylene Paat saw her 26-point eruption built on 25 spikes go in vain as the Crossovers end up at eighth place.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat also got 20 from 18 kills and two aces in the disappointing end to Chery Tiggo's conference.

With this result, Black Mamba-Army vaulted to seventh place after sweeping BaliPure on Friday and losing to Chery Tiggo in five sets back on Sunday.

