BaliPure rises from a set down to beat Cignal in PVL

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — BaliPure overcame a slow start to beat Cignal, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22, on Sunday, posting its first winning streak in the PVL Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Coming off a five-set victory over on Chery Tiggo on Thursday, the Purest Water Defenders shook off the poor start, with Graze Bombita and Bern Flora leading the way in sending the HD Spikers to their third defeat in four matches.

BaliPure improved to 2-1, gaining a share of third spot with Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz.

Creamline leads the 10-team tournament with a 4-0 record, followed by Choco Mucho at 3-0.

Bombita had 17 kills and finished with 19 points.

Flora delivered 10 attacks and four aces for 14 points and had 21 digs and 17 excellent receptions.

Alina Bicar posted 23 excellent sets on top of 18 digs and four markers. Gyra Barroga fired five aces and wound up with 12 points. Gen Casugod also scored 12, providing five of the team’s nine kill blocks.

“Actually, hindi ako satisfied sa inilaro namin kasi ang baba nung intensity nung start ng laro namin. Gusto ko nga sana sabi ko sa kanila, maging baseline namin yung nilaro namin last game dun kami magsimula kaya lang mababa yung simula,” said BaliPure head coach John Abella after overcoming 31 errors.

“Good thing nakarecover and siyempre in a way happy pa rin kasi yun nga two-game winning streak kami.”

Barroga unleashed four consecutive aces as Balipure went on a 9-4 start in the fourth set and stretched it to 21-12.

Janine Marciano led a Cignal run that trimmed the deficit to just one, 22-23. But Bombita stopped the bleeding before Satrriani Espiritu nailed the game-winning ace.

Marciano led Cignal with 19 points and 10 digs. May Luna had nine points as the HD SPikers dropped to joint seventh place with 1-3 record.

