Balipure holding tunep matches with UAAP teams ahead of PVL season

BALIPURE had a tuneup match with National University on Wednesday and is scheduled to train with three more teams ahead of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

Jho Maraguinot and the Purest Water Defenders, who had a month-long bubble training in Pampanga, are set to face University of Sto. Tomas on Friday and Adamson on Sunday before a final tuneup match with either Army or the Under 19 women’s volleyball team featuring Gelai Gajero and Casiey Dongallo next week.

Balipure, which also has Janine Marciano, Julia Ipac, Rap Aguilar, Marian Buitre, Jamie Lavitoria, Alyssa Eroa and Patty Orendain, faces the Petro Gazz Angels in their first match of the PVL season next Thursday at the Paco Arena.

“Pagdating sa chemistry we’re getting there. Hopefully, we will push some more this coming days. Pinauwi ko na sa Manila dahil hindi na bubble games. Mas gusto ko rin makalaban nila yung mga batang players,” said team manger Gil Cortez.



Balipure faces the Alyssa Valdez-led Creamline on March 21 and PLDT featuring Mika Reyes on on March 23.

Continue reading below ↓

Balipure eyes top two fnish

No squad will be eliminated from group B after pool play, and Cortez is setting a target of a top two finish for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The former PBA player admitted he wasn’t really in favor of the short conference but understands the situation, with the Philippine women’s volleyball team set to see action in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in May.

“Actually ako I’m not really in favor of short (tournament) kasi hindi mo makikita talaga yung laro ng mga bata. Mas maganda Sana kung makalaban nila lahat ng teams at magkasubukan,” he said. “Yung exposure hindi gaanong sapat. Wala tayong magawa we have to follow for the sake of the national team.”



BaliPure, under coach Rommel Abella, broke camp last week.

“Maganda ang samahan and makikita mo naman and mafi-feel mo. Sa training maganda yung mga players na nakuha namin they’re very professional,” Cortez said. “Yung defense namin maganda. Offense ngayon nakita namin yung bola kapag umikot may papalo at papalo pa rin. Hindi na kagaya last year pag nasa likod si (Graze) Bombita and Flora. Ngayon, lahat sila pumapalo at ang lalakas pumalo.”



“Hopefully maibibigay nila yun sa darating na PVL games,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.