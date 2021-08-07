BaliPure ends up eighth in PVL Open with win over Perlas Spikers

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — BaliPure concluded its PVL Open Conference stint with a 24-26, 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 victory over the Perlas Spikers on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Graze Bombita had 19 points from 14 attacks and five aces, while Bern Flora delivered 13 points and 12 excellent receptions as the Water Defenders ended a five-match losing streak and finished their campaign in eighth place with 3-6 record.

Flora scored three consecutive attacks in the fourth set to erase the Perlas Spikers’ 24-23 lead.

Middle blockers Sati Espiritu and Gen Casugod chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Balipure finishes with three wins in nine matches.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gyra Barroga added nine markers as Alina Bicar had 24 excellent sets and 17 digs.

“Sinabi namin sa players since wala na tayo pag asa sa Final Four might as well do our best and finish the season strong,” said BaliPure head coach Rommel Abella. “Na-satisfy naman ako kaya lang nakulangan ako sa mga talo namin kasi we’re almost there, hindi lang kami maka get over the hump.”

Sue Roces had 13 points and Cherry Nunag had 10 markers for Perlas Spikers, who had eight losses in nine matches.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.