Cignal signs top setter Ayel Estrañero ahead of PVL Open stint

CIGNAL has tapped ace setter Ayel Estrañero ahead of its participation in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference under a bubble format this summer at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The HD Spikers on Thursday announced their signing of the former University of the Philippines playmaker a day after they officially joined the PVL.

Estrañero was part of the disbanded Motolite women's volleyball team, where she played for two conferences in 2019.

Cignal got a huge boost as Estranero is set to team up with Fil-Am setter Alohi Robins-Hardy in orchestrating plays for spikers Rachel Anne Daquis, Fiola Ceballos, May Luna, Janine Marciano and middle blockers Ranya Musa and Roselyn Doria.

Estranero played her final playing year for UP in 2019. She was part of the Lady Maroons' Final Four run in 2016 and delivered the championship-clinching ace in their PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 that ended the school's 36-year volleyball title drought.

The HD Spikers are playing in the PVL for the first time since the team was formed during Philippine Superliga's inauguration eight years ago. They finished with an amazing silver medal run in the 2019 All Filipino Conference and copped bronze in Invitationals.