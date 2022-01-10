Ateneo alum Dzi Gervacio joins La Salle rivals at F2 Logistics

ATENEO standout Dzi Gervacio is teaming up with her former UAAP rivals from La Salle at F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

The Cargo Movers unveiled their two new spikers on Monday with former 'Fab Five' member Gervacio joining her longtime rivals from La Salle and concurrent Lady Spikers head coach Ramil De Jesus.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

F2 Logistics also signed former NCAA MVP Shola Alvarez, a former Jose Rizal University stalwart who spent the last three years with PLDT.

“Let diversity strengthen this family. Welcome to a team called F2 Family!” the Cargo Movers wrote in welcoming the pair.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Gervacio comeback

Gervacio is making a comeback in the indoor scene after she decided to focus on beach volleyball for the past two years.

A bronze medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian games where she teamed up with Dij Rodriguez, Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina, Gervacio last played for the Perlas Spikers in the 2019 PVL season before making the switch to beach volleyball.

The 30-year-old opposite hitter is teaming up with De Jesus, middle blocker Aby Marano, outside hitter Ara Galang and setter Kim Fajardo for the first time since facing La Salle in back-to-back UAAP Finals in 2012 and 2013, where the Lady Spikers completed their ‘three-peat.'

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gervacio and Alvarez are set to beef up F2 Logistics wing spikers’ rotation since Kalei Mau will likely miss the first conference of the PVL in February due to her commitment in the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball League, which opens in the US in March.

F2 Logistics missed its PVL debut last year in Ilocos Norte due to injuries to several players. The multi-titled club returned to action in the week-long Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League last November in Lipa, sweeping its way to the inaugural crown.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.