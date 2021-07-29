Army shrugs off sluggish start to eliminate PLDT from semis race

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Black Mamba-Army knocked PLDT out of semifinals contention, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20, on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Army vs PLDT recap

Jovelyn Gonzaga and Royse Tubino brought the Lady Troopers back to their winning ways as they needed to recover from a lethargic start before eliminating the Power Hitters with their sixth straight defeat.

Black Mamba-Army ended a two-game losing streak to improve to 2-3 record in the seventh place.

Tubino poured 24 points from 21 attacks, two aces and a block and had 20 digs. Gonzaga delivered 17 points to keep Army’s semifinals hopes alive.

Joanne Bunag and Ging Balse-Pabayo chipped in eight points each.

“Medyo shaky pero ang importante naipanalo namin 'tong game na 'to, otherwise wala na lubog na kami,” said Lady Troopers head coach KungFu Reyes. “Although may mga error pero nakakabalik. Good thing meron kaming chance kasi lahat ng standings nagtatalunan sa ibabaw e so importante kung sino makarami ng panalo.”

PLDT remained winless in six games, bowing out of semis contention.

Jorelle Singh carried the cudgels of the Power Hitters with 17 points off 13 kills, two blocks and as many as aces. Isa Molde struggled with nine points, while Chin-chin Basas had eight markers and 17 digs.

