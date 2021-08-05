Army overcomes early deficit vs Perlas Spikers to snap PVL skid

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Black Mamba-Army staved off the gritty Perlas Spikers, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13, to end a two-game skid in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Lady Troopers banked on their seasoned hitters Royse Tubino, Jovelyn Gonzaga, and Joanne Bunag to recover from a first-set loss and escape Perlas’ tough challenge.

The also-ran Black Mamba-Army improved to 3-5 record in the sixth place, a day after getting eliminated by Chery Tiggo in three sets.

Gonzaga displayed another all-around performance, scoring 17 points, all from attacks, and protecting the floor with 31 digs and eight excellent receptions.

Ging Balse-Pabayo also shone with 14 points. Tubino unloaded 13 markers, while Bunag added 11.

“We want to finish on a high note kahit papaano magstay kami doon sa gitna,” said Lady Troopers head coach KungFu Reyes. “Despite na talagang ito na yung talent namin, sabi nga titas of Manila na naglalaro. At least nagpeperform pa rin sila in the highest level at their age. Talagang lumalaban.”

Black-Mamba Army ends its bubble campaign against Cignal on Saturday.

Cherry Nunag led Perlas with 18 points off 14 attacks and four blocks, while Jho Maraguinot played her best game of the conference with 17 points and as many as receptions but her breakout game was spoiled as her team yielded for the third straight game.

Perlas dropped to joint ninth place with s 1-6 record before facing Creamline (7-1) on Friday.

