Gonzaga haunts former team as Army turns back Cignal

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Black Mamba-Army finished in sixth place of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference after defeating Cignal, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Army vs Cignal recap

Jovelyn Gonzaga powered the Lady Troopers to turn back the valiant effort of her former squad led by longtime teammate Rachel Anne Daquis.

Gonzaga and Daquis had an exciting showdown in their first battle against each other after being teammates for a decade.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓

Gonzaga finished with 14 points — highlighted with a kill block on Daquis — and had 19 digs as the Lady Troopers concluded their bubble stint with 4-5 record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Royse Tubino chipped in 11 points, while Ging Balse-Pabayo nailed four blocks for nine markers.

“We finished on a high note so we have a graceful exit kahit papaano. Siyempre wala namang gusto na dito kami matapos lahat kami nag-aaim na pumasok sa Final Four kaya lang hanggang dito lang muna dahil din sa sitwasyon,” said Black Mamba-Army head coach KungFu Reyes.

“At least nakapagperform kami at the highest level na gusto namin makita sa mga players.Thankful pa rin kami sa sakripisyo ng mga titas of volleyball.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Daquis saved the best for last as she led the HD Spikers with 13 points including a vengeful block on Gonzaga only for them to suffer their seventh straight loss and finish dead last with 1-8 record.

Continue reading below ↓

Rose Doria and Janine Marciano contributed 10 and eight markers, respectively, in a loss where they gave up 36 errors.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.