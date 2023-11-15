Alyssa Valdez still Creamline 'heart and soul' after rare non-injury benching

DESPITE not being fielded in Creamline's straight-sets rout of F2 Logistics on Sunday, Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses reiterated one important thing about their captain.

Alyssa Valdez is still 'the heart and soul of Creamline.'

Taking her place in the game was Bernadeth Pons, who had seven points in the victory.

"Yung team naman ngayon, talagang may nawala, may dumating. Talagang tinitignan namin sa ensayo kung sino mag-peperform.

"Si Alyssa (Valdez), maganda 'yung condition ngayon. Siguro nabigyan lang ng opportunity sina (Bernadeth) Pons na makalaro ngayong araw. Let's see sa mga susunod na games," said Meneses.

Meneses also reiterated that Valdez is in'100 percent condition' and the decision to sit her out versus the Cargo Movers was to distribute playing time amid a lengthy conference.

"Pero siyempre, Alyssa is Alyssa. Makakabalik din 'yan. Siya pa rin talaga ang heart and soul ng Creamline.

"100 percent si Alyssa ngayon. Siguro may (gusto) lang kami idiscover nang konti, knowing na mahaba kasi 'yung conference ngayon, na maganda kung 'yung playing time hati-hati," Meneses said.

