Alyssa Valdez says 'little things' had big effect on Game 2 result

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte – Alyssa Valdez admitted the little things and costly errors denied Creamline of clinching the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference championship.

Alyssa Valdez on Game 2 loss

The Cool Smashers failed to close out the best-of-three series, yielding to an 18-25, 25-17, 16-25, 21-25 defeat to Jaja Santiago and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, who refused to be swept in in the best-of three title series at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center

“Honestly, I would say yung mga errors din namin. All the little things, pag nagsama-sama, mas dumadami kasi and the momentum nabe-break din kasi may mga times okay yung run namin (tapos) magse-service error kami,” said Valdez after shortly after the loss.

“I think we have to maximize also everyone inside the court, mapa-floor defense or net defense so, I guess if we play together tomorrow, kung ano mang mangyari, we’re just gonna be happy and proud sa isa’t-isa.

PHOTO: PVL photos

The three-time league MVP was hardly surprise on how the sisters Jaja and Dindin Santiago-Manabat fought their way back to equal the series.

“We expected also na hindi lang ibibigay din sa amin ng madali, and kung hindi rin naman namin paghihirapan, di rin naman namin makukuha, And today we have to give credit to them also, they really played well,” she said.

“I think we have a lot of things to improve on for tomorrow’s game."

Valdez, who scored 18 points, vowed the Cool Smashers are going to play their hearts out to achieve their ‘three-peat’ goal as they battle the Crossovers in a no-tomorrow Game 3 on Friday at 3 p.m.

“Since wala ng bukas, more than one hundred percent pa yung dadalhin namin. Buong-buo yung puso namin na lalaban bukas, no matter what happens,” Valdez said. “Laging sinasabi ni coach Tai we have to play happy, we have to smile, kasi it’s so great to be back here and it’s a blessing namaka- abot kami sa ganitong tournament.”

