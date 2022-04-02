Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 3
    PVL

    Alyssa Valdez excited to make new [happy] memories at MOA Arena

    by randolph b. leongson
    14 hours ago
    undefined
    Alyssa Valdez in Game One of Creamline's PVL semifinal against Choco Mucho.

    MALL of Asia Arena never fails to bring back good memories for Alyssa Valdez.

    From Alyssa's days in Ateneo in the UAAP to winning championships with Creamline, the premier indoor arena in Pasay City will always be near and dear to the 28-year-old's heart.

    With the semifinals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference shifting to the venue starting on Sunday, Valdez understandably wears a big smile on her face ahead of Game Two of Creamline's best-of-three semifinal against Choco Mucho.

    "It's been a while since we've had a game in MOA. It's good to be back," she said.

    Happy memories

    The last time Valdez played a game there, the Cool Smashers swept the PayMaya High Flyers in the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference Finals where she was named as the First Best Outside Spiker.

    "Ang daming memories sa UAAP at PVL. Masarap balik-balikan and extra inspiration 'yun sa amin pagpasok ng court," she said.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Yet as great as her milestones were of the taraflex inside the venue, Valdez understands that she has to make new ones all the more as Creamline aims to complete the sweep against a gritty Choco Mucho side.

      After all, there's no motivation better than besting your [younger] sister team.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      "It's a mental game. We're two intense teams, very competitive teams," she said in this intense sibling rivalry ahead of Game Two which is expected to draw another mammoth crowd at the MOA Arena in two days' time.

      Alyssa Valdez

      Continue reading below ↓

      "At the end of the day, we will really give our best every single game. Meron kaming motivation to keep on working harder every single training and preparation and for sure, paghahandaan din kami ng Choco Mucho."

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Alyssa Valdez in Game One of Creamline's PVL semifinal against Choco Mucho.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again