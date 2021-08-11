Why Alyssa, Creamline never lost confidence when Game 1 reached fifth set

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Alyssa Valdez made sure to rise to the occasion for Creamline in the first Premier Volleyball League (PVL) championship series during this pandemic.

Valdez, who won a total of three titles for the franchise, displayed her championship poise and delivered when it mattered most as the Cool Smashers escaped the tall and gritty Chery Tiggo Crossovers in five sets in Game 1 on Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

“One thing na ang sarap sa pakiramdam eh yung makalaro ulit sa finals. Siguro ang tagal din nating nawala, sa volleyball and yung feeling na yun naramdaman ulit namin,” said the three-time league MVP, who finished with 21 points.

Creamline’s new recruit Tots Carlos continued to shine bright with 26 points, reigning Conference MVP Jema Galanza put up an all-around game and Jia Morado orchestrated the brilliant plays.

But Valdez put up the finishing touches including the game-winning spike that sent her team on the cusp of Open Conference "three-peat."

Continue reading below ↓

“Ang inisip ko lang talaga is I really want to help my team, Creamline. Yung mindset talaga namin is kahit anong puntos 'yan we have to celebrate. Yun lang, ginawa talaga naming one step at a time today.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: PVL photos

Creamline flirted with disaster by blowing a two set lead, allowing the Crossovers, behind Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, to force a deciding fifth set.

Continue reading below ↓

Fifth-set masters

Valdez and the Cool Smashers just regained control in the fifth set, which they have mastered after now winning there five times in this PVL bubble, and leaned on head coach Tai Bundit’s reminders.

“I think at the end of the day may kumpyansa rin kami na lahat nang nilaro naming five sets kahit papaano nanalo pa rin kami and yun yung isa sa mga siguro binring namin,” she said. “One thing na sinabi sa amin ni coach Tai, zero zero parang new set talaga, parang masastart pa lang yung game and lahat ng energy binigay talaga namin.”

Creamline has a chance to close out the series and bring home the championship trophy in Game 2 on Thursday at 5 p.m.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For Valdez, they just have to live up to Bundit’s ‘Happy, Happy’ and heart strong mantra.

“We have to play happy, we have to bring our strongest heart in tomorrow's game mapa ano 'man ang result ng game na yun magbibigay kami ng magandang laban and ibibigay namin yung buong puso namin sa game,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.