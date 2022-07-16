Alyssa quick to be back in her element as Creamline starts streak

ALYSSA Valdez rebounded just in time from a quiet opening game to help Creamline go 2-0 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

Alyssa Valdez on bounce-back game

“Thank you Lord,” said Valdez after the Cool Smashers’ straight-sets victory over PLDT, Saturday, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Finals MVP opened the mid-season conference with a subpar performance, only scoring eight points in a tight four-set match against rival Petro Gazz.

But the 5-foot-9 outside hitter redeemed herself against the High Speed Hitters, tallying 13 attacks and 11 digs in a double-double performance which included the emphatic kill that gave the Cool Smashers the match point.

And this, she shared, was possible thanks to her teammates.

“Sobrang thankful ako na binigyan pa rin ako ng tiwala ng coaches ko, ng teammates ko tsaka yun, kailangan ko bigyan ng tiwala ang sarili ko,” she said.

“After the game, the next day we trained talaga and we just focused on improving, not really focusing on what happened during the match.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With Valdez back in her element, the Cool Smashers still remain focused in securing their spot in the Top four to advance to the next round where two guest teams from Japan and Taiwan await.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I’m just really happy din talaga na we got the win today and for sure, yung mga susunod na teams they will really prepare for us,” said Tots Carlos who earned the Player of the Game honors after a 17-point outing.

The Cool Smashers look to extend their winning streak as they face Cignal on Thursday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.