Alyssa Valdez glad teammates picked up slack for rare off game in opener

ALYSSA Valdez only has one thing to say on her error-plagued performance in Creamline's opening-game victory in the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference.

"It was a very bad performance tonight," Valdez admitted.

The 2022 Open Conference Finals MVP struggled from the get-go and chipped in only eight points in Creamline's 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over rival Petro Gazz Tuesday night.

The reigning champions started off on the wrong foot, trailing the Angels by huge deficits and committing 17 unforced errors in the first two sets alone.

"Medyo slow slart yung first and second set. Medyo madami yung basic error namin. Buti nakarecover dun sa third set at sa fourth set," said heach coach Sherwin Meneses.

Despite an off game from their team captain, the Cool Smashers had their arsenal full enough to turn things around.

The heroics of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, who combined for 30 of Creamline's 54 attacks, averted the sluggish start and sent the Cool Smashers in the winning column.

"I think one thing that's very nice again sa Creamline, everyone has a role to play and everyone's doing it," Valdez shared.

Following a lackluster performance, the 5-foot-9 outside spiker hoped to take this win as a learning lesson as the mid-season tournament rolls on.

"Ganun naman talaga, one game at a time. Ang game plan naman ng mga coaches hindi agad agad 100% so hopefully we mature, we grow as a team in this Invitational Conference," the 5-foot-9 outside hitter said.

Creamline looks to improve to a 2-0 slate with a better performance as it faces PLDT on Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

