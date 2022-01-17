Alyssa Valdez says Creamline staying intact amid dizzying PVL changes

ALYSSA Valdez said the Creamline Cool Smashers won’t have major roster changes ahead of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set on February 16.

Creamline stays intact

The former PVL MVP bared during her guesting in The Game that the Cool Smashers will continue to rely on last season’s core bannered by Jia Morado, Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza, and Tots Carlos in their bid to reclaim the Open Conference title after losing to Chery Tiggo in the 2021 PVL Bubble in Ilocos Norte.

“I think one of the strengths na babaunin namin is yung pagkaintact namin as a team. So wala masyadong changes na mangyayari sa team namin. Hopefully, maging advantage namin yun pagpasok namin sa first conference,” said Valdez during her guesting on Monday evening.

The former Ateneo star is excited to face a new challenge this season after several PVL clubs like Cignal, PLDT, Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, and Choco Mucho made major recruitment coups to boost their respective line-ups in the past days.

“It’s really interesting and nakakaexcite talaga pumasok sa conference ng PVL dahil sa movement na ginagawa ng teams and players,” she said.

Valdez, who announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 last January 7, said she already recovered and started her online training with the Cool Smashers.

The volleyball star-turned-celebrity reiterated her commitment to Creamline and the PVL even after winning the Top 2 in the Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Edition.

“As of the moment, nandito na naman tayo sa sitwasyon talaga na very uncertain na naman yung nangyari because of the cases. My commitment is nasa volleyball and Creamline Cool Smashers,” she said. “Sinupport din talaga nila ako sa naging journey ko sa PBB. Isa din sila sa naging inspirasyon ko para maging mas matatag sa bahay ni kuya and na-feel ko talaga ang love ng Creamline family ko.”

After receiving her club’s full support during her PBB stint, Valdez vowed to give back by playing all-out this PVL season.

“Ibibigay ko talaga ang lahat ko para maibalik sa kanila yung suporta na binigay sa akin sa loob ng bahay ni kuya,” she promised.

