Alyssa Valdez focuses on lessons as Creamline reign ends

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Creamline team captain Alyssa Valdez graciously accepted their defeat to resilient Chery Tiggo despite blowing a two-set lead and their "three-peat" hopes in Game Three of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Finals.

Valdez said the Cool Smashers gave their all but the Crossovers, led by Jaja and Dindin Santiago, wanted it more.

And there are no excuses after a five-set collapse on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

“They really deserve the win, pinaghirapan din talaga ng Chery Tiggo and it's for them, no excuses naman kami. We feel like we gave our all also and we're just really happy na nakaabot kami dito,” said Valdez after the Cool Smashers settled for silver.

Creamline took Game 1 in five sets to move on cusp of another Open Conference supremacy but it failed to close out the series and even Game 3, where it was a set closer from the win.

But Chery Tiggo’s late surge ended the Cool Smashers' dynasty.

Lessons learned

Valdez said they will learn from this defeat.

“I think moving forward marami kaming matututunan sa pangyayari na 'to so we really congratulate Chery Tiggo,” she said.

PHOTO: PVL photos

For Valdez, being part of volleyball’s historic return after one year layoff in this pandemic is already a golden moment for all the teams and players.

“At the end of the day, uuwi kami na kahit hindi 'man kami nakakuha ng gold, lahat ng experiences namin from this bubble more than just yung tunay na gold talaga so we're just really thankful for everything,” she said.

The next PVL conference is still up in the air, although organizers are planning to stage another one in the last quarter of 2021.

But Valdez and the Cool Smashers won’t stop training at home to keep themselves ready for a chance at redemption from this bridesmaid finish.

“Siyempre a lot of uncertainties pa rin for all of us out there, but hindi pa rin namin alam kung ano yung susunod sa PVL,” she said. “We're just really gonna siguro train pa rin, home workout pa rin tayo kasi hindi pa natin alam kung kailan babalik.”

