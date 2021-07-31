BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Alyssa Valdez said she is impressed with Jaja Santiago’s growth, and believes the Japan V.League player has plenty more to offer.

Creamline’s two-year winning streak got snapped by Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Friday, with Santiago showing the way for the Crossovers.

In her last three playing years in the UAAP from 2014 to 2016, Valdez and the Ateneo Lady Eagles won their last six matches against a young Santiago and the National University Lady Bulldogs.

Five years after their last collegiate duel, Santiago got the big win, in their first showdown in the pros.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker scored 20 points to lift Chery Tiggo to a four-set win, ending Creamline’s five-match winning streak in the Open Conference.

Despite their first defeat in the bubble tournament, Valdez says she was happy to see Jaja shine.

“The growth of Jaja, not only on her skills, napakalaki. Gusto ko yung growth niya as an athlete and as an individual also. Napakagraceful niya na bilang isang woman na ngayon,” said Valdez, who led Creamline with 16 points off 13 kills, two blocks and an ace.

“I’m just really looking forward sa malayo pang mararating ni Jaja not only in the Philippines but also around the world. Around the world, watch out!” said Valdez.

The three-time PVL MVP led Creamline to a third set comeback as she blocked Santiago and scored a clutch hit to cap a 6-0 run in the set to extend the match.

But Santiago got the last laugh as Chery Tiggo, which also got solid games from Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Maika Ortiz, ended Creamline’s 25-match winning streak dating back to August 11, 2019.

“We all know naman na Chery Tiggo is very tough team to play against with and pinakita rin naman talaga nila ngayon,” she said. “We’re just really blessed na kahit papaano nabigyan rin namin sila ng magandang game, walang nagkaroon ng injuries. We recover and practice and hopefully mas maganda yung mga upcoming games pa namin.”

