Also-ran PLDT scores first win in PVL Open at expense of Perlas

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Also-ran PLDT notched its first victory after starting the PVL Open Conference with six losses, defeating Perlas Spikers, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21, on Sunday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Already eliminated on Thursday after a loss to Army, PLDT came up with a huge performance led by Isa Molde and Jorelle Singh.

PLDT Power Hitters

Molde showed the way with 14 points off 12 spikes and two service aces, while Singh and Chin-chin Basas finished with 11 markers apiece, with Basas adding 13 digs.

Libero Alyssa Eroa had 22 digs and nine excellent receptions.

Ace setter Rhea Dimaculangan delievred the brilliant plays with 24 excellent sets on top of five points as PLDT stopped the bleeding after losing its first seven games of the tournament.

"Kami naman simula umpisa hinahabol namin yung confidence level namin, tapos yung mga bata naman masipag. Kaya lang neneng-nene pa yung team, eh," said PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb. "Pero kagandahan naman ngayon, nag-respond sila, may pinractice kasi kami kahapon."

"Nakakuha na kami, lalaban pa kami, may dalawang laro pa kami."

The Perlas Spikers suffered back-to-back losses, dropping to seventh place with a 1-4 card.

Cherry Nunag carried the cudgels for her team with 14 points, highlighted with three kills blocks

Sue Roces, Heather Guino-o, and Nicole Tiamzon added seven each in the loss.

