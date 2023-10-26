Akari posts first-ever back-to-back wins, keeps Farm Fresh winless

AKARI tallied its first-ever back-to-back wins in franchise history after the Chargers drubbed the Farm Fresh Foxies in four sets, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Centre in Antipolo on Thursday.

Akari vs Farm Fresh 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

The Chargers dug deep late in the fourth when they battled back from 14-16 with a 7-1 run to flip the script on Farm Fresh, 21-17.

Fifi Sharma paced the Chargers with 14 points. Akari improved its record to 3-1, while Farm Fresh remains winless at 0-4.

A slow start saw the Chargers trailing early after Trisha Tubu and Louie Romero connived to power the Foxies to a 25-21 win in the opening frame.

But Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Faith Nisperos stepped up in Set 2 taking the extended frame off of a Roselle Baliton point, 26-24.

The Chargers rode the momentum of the close victory with a dominating 25-15 performance in Set 3 to take the lead over the win-hungry Foxies.

Then in Set 4, they repulsed a late comeback attempt when they Foxies cut the lead to one, 21-20, after an unanswered 3-0 run.

Akari finished the Foxies off with a 4-0 flurry punctuated by another Baliton point to tow themselves to their best start to a conference, ever.

Four different Akari players breached double-digit scoring with Santiago-Manabat leading the way with 22 points. Nisperos, for her part, had 15 markers.

Despite winning Player of the Game honors, Sharma was quick to deflect credit as an overall team win.

“I’m so happy because everybody contributed to our win today, not just me, also everybody who was inside of the court so, yeah. I’m happy with the win today and with my performance as well.” said Sharma.

Erika Raagas rounded out Akari’s top scorers with 13 points of her own.

Meanwhile, Tubu had a pro career-high outing of 24 points to pace Farm Fresh in the losing effort.

Akari faces the Cignal HD Spikers next on Tuesday, October 31. Meanwhile, the Farm Fresh Foxies collide with immaculate Creamline on the same day.

