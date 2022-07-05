Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jul 6
    PVL

    Akari signs La Salle setter Michelle Cobb

    3 hours ago
    Michelle Cobb
    Former F2 setter Michelle Cobb is the first player to be inked to a deal after Akari conducted tryouts last week.

    MICHELLE Cobb is the first player to sign with new Premier Volleyball League team Akari.

    Akari signs Michelle Cobb

    The team unveiled the 23-year-old setter on Tuesday as she will make her professional debut for the Power Chargers in the Reinforced Conference.

    Cobb opted to forego her last playing year with La Salle after winning two UAAP championships in Seasons 79 and 80.

    She previously played with F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 5-foot-4 playmaker was the first player to be inked to a deal after Akari conducted a two-day tryouts last week.

      Cobb will be mentored by Philippine national women's volleyball team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito, who just last week was tapped to lead the Power Chargers. Jillian Velasco

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Former F2 setter Michelle Cobb is the first player to be inked to a deal after Akari conducted tryouts last week.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again