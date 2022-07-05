Akari signs La Salle setter Michelle Cobb

MICHELLE Cobb is the first player to sign with new Premier Volleyball League team Akari.

The team unveiled the 23-year-old setter on Tuesday as she will make her professional debut for the Power Chargers in the Reinforced Conference.

Cobb opted to forego her last playing year with La Salle after winning two UAAP championships in Seasons 79 and 80.

She previously played with F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga.

The 5-foot-4 playmaker was the first player to be inked to a deal after Akari conducted a two-day tryouts last week.

Cobb will be mentored by Philippine national women's volleyball team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito, who just last week was tapped to lead the Power Chargers. Jillian Velasco

