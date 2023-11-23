Fifi Sharma takes charge in Akari's three-set romp over Galeries Tower

AKARI charged above .500 behind back-to-back victories on Thursday, taking down Galeries Tower, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Fifi Sharma posted 12 big points on 10 attacks and two blocks in an emphatic win that improved the Chargers' record to 5-4 (win-loss) and kept the Highrisers winless through eight games.

“We were really trying to, we still are, trying to use these remaining games to rebuild our confidence kasi we came from consecutive losses.

PHOTO: PVL Media

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Medyo mabigat din ‘yun for the team and the team’s morale,” said Sharma.

“There’s always pressure sa’min because naghahabol din kami. We have to overcome that challenge din as a team kasi these are the most important games of the conference for us not just our 100 percent — but put in the best we can,” she added.

Bar a much closer second set, it didn't take long for Sharma and Faith Nisperos (12 points) to pin down a struggling Highrisers side through the Chargers' 10 blocks aided by 18 opponent errors.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In terms of the conference's Final Four picture, Akari (5-4) will bow out of semis contention if current fourth-placer Cignal (6-3) wins both of its remaining games versus Nxled (3-5) and Gerflor (0-8).

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph