Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Nov 23
    PVL

    Fifi Sharma takes charge in Akari's three-set romp over Galeries Tower

    Chargers move above .500
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    fifi sharma akari
    PHOTO: PVL

    AKARI charged above .500 behind back-to-back victories on Thursday, taking down Galeries Tower, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

    Fifi Sharma posted 12 big points on 10 attacks and two blocks in an emphatic win that improved the Chargers' record to 5-4 (win-loss) and kept the Highrisers winless through eight games.

    READ: Meet the good samaritan who saved the day for Gerflor Defenders

    “We were really trying to, we still are, trying to use these remaining games to rebuild our confidence kasi we came from consecutive losses.

    akari fifi sharma

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    "Medyo mabigat din ‘yun for the team and the team’s morale,” said Sharma.

    “There’s always pressure sa’min because naghahabol din kami. We have to overcome that challenge din as a team kasi these are the most important games of the conference for us not just our 100 percent — but put in the best we can,” she added.

    Bar a much closer second set, it didn't take long for Sharma and Faith Nisperos (12 points) to pin down a struggling Highrisers side through the Chargers' 10 blocks aided by 18 opponent errors.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      In terms of the conference's Final Four picture, Akari (5-4) will bow out of semis contention if current fourth-placer Cignal (6-3) wins both of its remaining games versus Nxled (3-5) and Gerflor (0-8).

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PVL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again