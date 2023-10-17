Akari underlines title credentials with five-set win over F2 Logistics

AKARI underlined its title credentials in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with a 21-25, 25-20, 27-25, 19-25, 15-8 win over F2 Logistics on Tuesday in the two teams' debut at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Trisha Genesis shone brightest among the Chargers with 13 points on 10 attacks and three aces in a fiecely fought game that ended when Fifi Sharma's serve dropped in the open space between two F2 Logistics receivers.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

After winning the conference’s first five-setter, Akari looks to go two-for-two over in a 5 p.m. game against Chery Tiggo at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Tuesday.

