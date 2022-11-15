Rivera goes out on a high as Akari dents F2 Logistics semis bid

Prisilla Rivera's 32-point explosion carried Akari to a 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22 victory over F2 Logistics in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The three-time Olympian from the Dominican Republic went out on a high, scoring on 29 attacks and three blocks as the Power Chargers concluded their maiden season in the pro league with their third win in eight games.

At the same time, Akari stalled F2 Logistics' march to the playoffs, dropping the Cargo Movers to a three-way tie with Cignal and Choco Mucho at 3-3.

