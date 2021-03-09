Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 9
    PVL

    Air Force begs off PVL Open due to lack of players

    by Lance Agcaoili
    1 Hour ago

    AIR Force won't join in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set on May 8 under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

    PVL president Ricky Palou said that Air Force, which was initially listed as part of the 12-team field, is not seeing action in the league's professional debut in May.

    "Air Force said its team will not participate dahil kulang pa sila sa players. Hindi pa sila handa magcompete," he said.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Lady Jet Spikers and Army Lady Troopers were supposed to be given a special guest license from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) for them to play in the first professional volleyball league in the country.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Air Force, which won a silver medal in the 2016 V-League -- its best finish in the pioneering club volleyball tournament, once skipped the Reinforced Conference two years ago but returned in the Open Conference with a fifth-place finish.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Military personnel have been busy manning the frontlines this COVID-19 pandemic.

      With Air Force not joining the conference, PVL has 11 teams led by reigning champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, Perlas Spikers, BaliPure, Choco Mucho, guest team Army and newcomer Unlimited Athletes Club as well as Chery Tiggo, Cignal, PLDT and Sta. Lucia.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again