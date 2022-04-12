After haul of individual awards, Cignal has eyes on the top prize

COACH Shaq delos Santos sees Cignal's haul of individual awards as a good start in the team's bid to reach the top in the PVL.

"Good sign ito for us sa short term namin na pagte-training namin. Knowing our other players, experienced naman sila pero hindi naman talaga ine-expect na maging ganoon awards. Basta kami, gawin lang namin yung part namin, yung role namin, yung trabaho namin. Yun naman yung result talaga, kung ano yung pinagtrabahuan mo at ginawa mo," he said.

The HD Spikers had a bunch of top achievers with Gel Cayuna taking home the Best Setter award, Rose Doria and Ria Meneses claiming their Best Middle Blockers trophies, and Ces Molina being distinguished as one of the Best Outside Spikers.

And that's not even counting the solid contributions that the likes of Rachel Anne Daquis, Angeli Araneta, and libero Jheck Dionela have provided for the team all campaign long.

Continue reading below ↓

Shaq de los Santos and the HD Spikers salvage the final spot on the podium.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Ako personally as a head coach, sobrang nakakaproud," said delos Santos. "Alam mong nagbunga talaga even if short time lang yung nilaan namin sa training before the tournament, pero nakuha namin yung mga ganoong awards."

Continue reading below ↓

Still, these are not the trophies that the HD Spikers are determined to take home as the team vowed to do better after their bronze medal finish over Choco Mucho in the Open Conference.

"Sobrang good sign ito for us. Even yung management namin, naniniwala na maganda yung patutunguhan ng team namin," said delos Santos.

"More on aral pa. Gusto namin matuto pa sa mga na-experience namin. HIndi kami mag-stop and mas pagbubutihin pa namin."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.