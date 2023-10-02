Lady Falcons setter Louie Romero to take flight with Farm Fresh in PVL

LOUIE Romero becomes the latest Adamson ace to jump ship to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) with the Farm Fresh Foxies.

The club confirmed its latest player signing on social media on Monday evening.

Romero forges Adamson reunion with Tubu, Santiago, coach Yee

"Rome wasn't built overnight but with the addition of a setter like Louie Romero on our side of the court, we can look forward to fast tracking the team's development especially on offense," the Foxies said.

"Truly, we are thrilled to have you on board, Wi! Let's do this!"

Romero will soon be reunited with former Lady Falcons stars Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago, and Cae Lazo under their ex-Adamson mentor Jerry Yee at Farm Fresh.

"Gusto ko lang po makatulong sa team. Gusto ko maibalik sa Farm Fresh at kanila Tito Frank (Lao) 'yung kindness and generosity ng family nila," Romero said through the Foxies' social media channels.

"Excited po ako for our first win and more," she added.

One of college volleyball's top on-court orchestrators was a former Palarong Pambansa Best Setter in 2017 and went on to win the same distinction in the first two conferences of the Shakey's Super League.

Moreover, she is no stranger to the PVL after leading the Lady Falcons to the 2019 Collegiate Conference crown as the eventual Finals MVP.

Romero and the rest of the Foxies will see action in the PVL All-Filipino tilt beginning Oct. 16.

