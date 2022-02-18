Returning F2 Logistics grouped with fellow PVL contenders

F2 Logistics is set to take on reigning champion Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho, Cignal and Army in Pool A in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference set on March 16 at the Paco Arena.

PVL commissioner Tonyboy Liao bared the groupings of the nine team-field with runner-up Creamline, led by Alyssa Valdez, headlining Pool B against the Mika Reyes-led PLDT, reigning bronze medalist Petro Gazz and BaliPure.

After skipping the previous season due to several injuries, F2 Logistics is set to receive a baptism of fire in Pool A against Chery Tiggo, which produced three overseas players in Jaja Santiago from Ageo Medics in Japan V.League and Mylene Paat and Dindin Santiago-Manabat from Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

Jaja’s availability is still up in the air, while her elder sister and Paat have both committed to play in the Open Conference right after their Thailand stint.

Besides Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics is also set to face Choco Mucho, which is composed of former Cargo Movers Desiree Cheng and Aduke Ogunsanya, who joined forces with UAAP rivals from Ateneo.

The team with the worst record in Pool A will be eliminated, while all four squads in Pool B are assured to reach the quarterfinals.

The top two teams from each groups will earn twice-to-beat advantages in the quarterfinals.

Sports Vision president Ricky Palou also bared to Spin.ph that the league is eyeing to stage the month-long Open Conference at the Paco Arena under a semi-bubble format.

“No fans allowed. It will be a semi-bubble setup. We’re still in the process of getting our permits,” Palou said.

Liao added that they opted to bring back the PVL in Manila since the National Capital Region is placed under Alert Level 2.

Paco Arena was the home of the Spikers’ Turf 2019 before the pandemic.

The PVL had a successful bubble in Ilocos Norte last year. The games were held at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra, while the teams stayed at Fort Ilocandia in Laoag.

Liao said F2 Logistics was drawn to Pool A during their last meeting, while the other eight teams were bracketed through serpentine system with last year’s top team Chery Tiggo being grouped with No.4 Choco Mucho, Army (6th) and Cignal (10th) and second placer Creamline joining Petro Gazz (3rd), PLDT (7th) and BaliPure (8th).

