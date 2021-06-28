Perlas Spikers deny Baguio protocol violations led to positive tests

PERLAS Spikers clarified on Monday that the seven players and one coach who contracted COVID-19 in their Baguio training camp for Premier Volleyball League Open Conference didn't violate any health protocols.

A statement released by Perlas said that contrary to news reports emanating from the country's summe capital, members of the PVL team adhered to the home-venue-home set-up set up by both the club and the city government.

Perlas captain Jem Ferrer said reports that members of the team contracted the virus when they sneaked out of their quarters at Teachers' Camp was '1,000 percent not true' because the team wasn't staying there in the first place.

“We are not billeted in Teacher’s Camp,” Ferrer said. “The only places that we go to apart from our accommodation are our court training venue and our gym training.”

CCTV monitoring

“In our accommodation, there is a CCTV that monitors us 24/7 and that can prove that we do not go out of our gates except for court training and gym training as mentioned earlier," she added.

The ace setter said the remaining players and coaches, who were negative, are doing fine, while those who tested positive are already recovering in a quarantine facility. The whole team will undergo RT-PCR tests on July 6.

The Perlas Spikers started training at Saint Vincent Gym last May 30.

