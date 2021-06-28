PVL season less one team as UAC takes leave of absence

UNLIMITED Athletes Club will not be participating the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference set on July 17 at the Centennial Gym in Laoag City.

PVL tournament director Tony Boy Liao confirmed that the expansion squad has filed a leave of absence due to lack of preparation for the PVL's debut tournament as a professional league.

“They were saying (the) reason was short preparation. They filed it last month,” Liao said.

Displaced players

SPIN.ph tried to reach UAC head coach Edgar Barroga but he has yet to respond as of posting time.

Last February, UAC announced its intention to play in the PVL as Peak Form, a sports conditioning and recovery center.

Mela Tunay was named team captain, joining players from disbanded club teams like Dimdim Pacres, Chloe Cortez Judith Abil, Angeli Araneta, Jessma Ramos, Coleen Bravo, Angelica Legacion and Bia General.

However, Cortez suddenly signed with F2 Logistics last April 30 while Tunay announced her retirement at age 25 last May 18 in a TV interview. Both players did not mention their team’s leave of absence.

UAC's exit leaves the PVL with 11 squads led by defending champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, Perlas Spikers, Choco Mucho, BaliPure Army, F2 Logistics, Chery Tiggo, Sta. Lucia, PLDT and Cignal.

