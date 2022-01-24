PVL standouts to take place of college stars in SEA Games pool

PHILIPPINE National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will tap players from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) in place of the nine collegiate members of the women’s national pool for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

PNVF president Tats Suzara announced on Monday that young guns Faith Nisperos, Eya Laure, Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Kamille Cal, Jennifer Nierva, Alyssa Solomon, Imee Hernandez and Bernadette Pepito won’t be available for the national team due to conflicting schedules of the SEA Games set in May and the possible return of the UAAP.

“Most of the players will be from the PVL because yung mga UAAP players natin are not available. The UAAP is holding its tournament from February to May so tatama sa SEA Games,” said Suzara.

He didn’t name the new members from the PVL as the federation will announce the 20-woman pool this week.

“We have the lineup already and the board will approve it tomorrow (Tuesday). We just finished the national team commission meeting, headed by Mr. (Tonyboy) Liao and all the coaches, and it is just for approval by the board,” he said.

The pool formed last year is also composed of professional players Kalei Mau, Jaja Santiago, Jema Galanza, Kat Tolentino, Kianna Dy, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, Iris Tolenada, Rhea Dimaculangan, Deanna Wong,, Dell Palomata, Ria Meneses, Aby Marano and Dawn Macandili.

Suzara said that they are planning to hold a three-week training camp in Brazil for the women’s national pool, under coaches Odjie Mamon and Jorge Souza de Brito, depending on the schedule of the 2022 PVL Open Conference tentatively set in February.

The PNVF president also bared the PVL will have an important meeting with all its member teams on Wednesday to decide whether the Open Conference will push through next month or will be moved in March or June.

“As of today, Mr. (Ricky) Palou said that they might move to March or after SEA Games na. So they will decide on that on Wednesday. I will respect whatever their decision is because we already set the calendar. If February sila, the Open Conference was scheduled to end on April,” Suzara said. “Then after that, the national team will head to Brazil for a three-week training camp. That is already the original plan. The Brazil training, we are just finalizing it.”

