Dindin, Paat back as Chery takes on Cignal in PVL season opener

CHERY Tiggo begins its title retention bid against a revamped Cignal squad in the first match of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Wednesday next week at the Paco Arena.

The PVL on late Tuesday evening has released its schedule for the pool stage, which will have eight playdates until March 24.

The Crossovers will have Mylene Paat and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, fresh from their bronze medal finish with Nakhon Ratchasima in the Volleyball Thailand League, in the 6 p.m. match against Cignal.

F2 Logistics makes its PVL debut against Black Mamba Army at 3 pm.

The Alyssa Valdez-led Creamline battles Mika Reyes and PLDT on Thursday at 6 pm.

Petro Gazz and BaliPure clash in the other Pool B game to test their retooled rosters at 3 pm.





Mika Reyes and Alyssa Valdez have an early matchup.

Choco Mucho, which now has Des Cheng, Isa Molde, Aduke Ogunsanya, Thang Ponce, Jem Ferrer and Cherry Nunag, opens its season on Friday next week against Army at 6 p.m. before Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics face off at 6 pm.

“They’re already back and they don’t want to rest,” Chery Tiggo team manager Ronwald Dimaculangan told Spin.ph. “We’re happy that the new season will open next week.”

It is uncertain whether Jaja Santiago, the MVP of last year’s tournament, will be able to join the Crossovers. Santiago is with Japan V.League club Ageo Medics.

The Crossovers hav added Roma Doromal, Czarina Carandang, May Luna, Chin Gual and Julia Angeles and welcomed back EJ Laure.

Cignal has added Ria Meneses, Ces Molina, Graze Bombita, Angel Cayuna, Angeli Araneta and Bia General to beef up the lineup led by Rachel Anne Daquis and Jheck Dionela.

Pool A has five teams, with the bottom team after group play getting eliminated.

All four teams in Pool B will advance to the quarterfinals.

The first and second-ranked teams in each pool will have twice-to-beat advantages in the quarterfinals.

