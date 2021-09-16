PVL clubs invited to take part in PNVF Champions League

CHERY Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Petro Gazz, Sta. Lucia, Cignal HD and Black Mamba-Army are among the teams invited to compete in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League from November 13 to 19.

The federation announced on Thursday that its national league will be held under a semi-bubble format with the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City, Claro M. Recto Events Center in Lipa City, or Tagaytay City as potential venues.

A separate league for men will be held from November 20 to 26.

National league

Representatives from the six Premier Volleyball League (PVL) teams attended the virtual meeting hosted by PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara with secretary general Don Caringal, vice-president Dr. Arnel Hajan, and board members Charo Soriano, Carmela Gamboa and Yul Benosa, and Technical and Coaching Commission chair Jerry Yee.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Teams from Baguio City and Iligan City were also represented in the one-and-a-half hour meeting.

Continue reading below ↓

“It is also one of the PNVF’s 10-point agenda which is to serve Filipino families with entertainment through volleyball and to make volleyball a widely played sport by elevating it through high-performance competition,” Suzara said.

The eight clubs will be divided into two pools in the round-robin preliminaries to determine their rankings in the crossover matches to determine the teams that will make the Final Four.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Deadline for the submission of 20-player rosters is on October 20.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.