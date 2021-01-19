PVF officials defy Cantada, back formation of new volleyball association

EVEN as the head of the Philippine Volleyball Federation rejected a unification of volleyball stakeholders brokered by the Philippine Olympic Committee, a number of PVF officials expressed support for the plans to put up a new national association for the sport which the POC will oversee.

In a letter to the POC, Arnel Hajan, PVF vice-president, listed several officers as the federation’s representatives to the general elections set on Jan. 25.

This came about after PVF president Edgardo Cantada, insisting his federation remains the governing body of the sport in the country, refused to accept the unification plans that has already designated a chief in former Philippine Super Liga president Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara.

Other positions are allotted to representatives of the PVF, Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. and the recently-formed coalition headed by Suzara.

But Hassan told POC on Tuesday in a letter that he and PVF regional heads Nestor Bello of Metro Manila, Garry Jamili of Visayas, and Yul Benosa of North Luzon are participating in the general elections, in defiance of Cantada's stand.

“We, the PVF for Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon, and Metro Manila would like to express our sincerest manifestation and support the unification for volleyball and requesting your leadership to consider our voice and participate in the open and transparent general elections of Philippine Volleyball on January 25, 2021 that is initiated by your office as mandated by the FIVB and to be participated by all relevant stakeholders,” Hassan wrote in the letter addressed to POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

PVF secretary-general Otie Camangian attended the POC-brokered organizational meeting on Saturday with LVPI secretary-general Ariel Paredes, Suzara, and the Premier Volleyball League’s Ricky Palou and Tony Boy Liao.

The new national sports federation will nominate candidates on Wednesday.

Cantada on Monday posted on social media that Suzara and Palou “were at the forefront of sinister moves to disenfranchise PVF,” and insisted that PVF remains the national federation for the sport.

"We cannot work with people who in the past tried with all their might to destroy and kill PVF,” Cantada added.

“We cannot accept the condition that PVF must be replaced with a new group. The FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) General Assembly voted to keep PVF a member of FIVB. Of all people, it is you, Cong. Tolentino, who must know that it is PVF that must remain the National Federation and be recognized by POC as the National Sports Association because of its affiliation to FIVB.”

Late Tuesday, Cantada made another post on Facebook effectively banishing Hassan and Co. from their association.

Cantada said his leadership “respects the decision of a few individuals in cutting their ties from the PVF. “

“We, in the PVF, have always kept an open mind. We never compel anyone to do anything that an individual is not comfortable with,” Cantada wrote on Facebook. “I wish them well but I would like to remind them to refrain from representing the PVF in any manner from this date on. This serves as fair warning.”