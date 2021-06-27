PSC denies national volleyball players infected with COVID-19 in Baguio

THE Philippine Sports Commission on Sunday denied reports coming out of Baguio City that national volleyball players training under a bubble set-up in a PSC-maintained facility tested positive for COVID-19.

PSC national training director Marc Velasco said in the first place, the national volleyball team is not in Baguio, let alone, training in the city where the government sports agency maintains a sports complex at Teachers’ Camp.

Velasco added that not a single national athlete is training in Baguio right now, adding their bubble training will not begin until July 1.

“Today, we noticed stories in North Luzon region news outfits about national volleyball athletes testing positive while training in the PSC facilities in Baguio. The PSC would like to inform that the national volleyball team is not training in PSC Baguio," he said.

Teachers' Camp shut down?

“The planned bubble training for some members of the national team is scheduled for July 1,” added Velasco.

Continue reading below ↓

Reports quoting Baguio City mayor Benjamin Magalong claimed national athletes got infected after they “sneaked out” of Teachers’ Camp.

Magalong was quoted as saying that the Teachers’ Camp was shut down due to the outbreak that also saw policemen get infected.

Velasco, however, thinks that if the mass infections were true, the athletes being referred to might be professional volleyball players.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“The team which some outfits named in their stories play in a professional volleyball league. As such, the PSC referred the matter to the Games and Amusement Board for requisite monitoring,” said Velasco.

Aby Marano, a member of the national pool, also denied the report in a tweet.

“Hindi pa nag-start national team training ng women’s volleyball. Hindi rin sa Baguio ang bubble training namin. Wala pong may COVID sa team,” said Marano.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.