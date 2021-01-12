PH volleyball elections set as FIVB eager to recognize legitimate NSA

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC)—upon a relentless request from the International Volleyball Federation—will supervise elections for the national sports association for volleyball later this month.

POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the POC will be hands-on in the electoral process that is set either in the third or fourth week of this month.

The FIVB, through its Director General Fabio Azevedo, wrote Tolentino for the second time last December 7 to reiterate the international federation’s desire for Philippine volleyball to hold elections. The FIVB first wrote Tolentino in August last year.

“There was already a request from the FIVB some time ago to hold a volleyball election before the FIVB’s general assembly this February,” Tolentino said. “Without a legitimate NSA, we cannot send national teams to FIVB-sanctioned tournaments abroad.”

Neither the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. nor the Philippine Volleyball Federation is recognized by the FIVB.

“Therefore, we will ask all volleyball stakeholders to cooperate and participate in the elections,” Tolentino said.

The FIVB, Azevedo furthered in his December letter, wanted a Philippine volleyball body to be formed before its World Congress that will be staged online from February 5 to 7.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to kindly ask you to schedule a date as soon as possible for these democratic elections with the participation of all relevant stakeholders,” wrote Azevedo, who also congratulated Tolentino for his election as POC head.

“The FIVB wanted to recognize a legitimate volleyball NSA before its world congress. It’s urgent,” Tolentino stressed.

Tolentino said a committee will be created to supervise the volleyball NSA elections.