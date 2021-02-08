PNVFI gets official FIVB recognition as PH volleyball association

THE country is officially back in the roster of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) after its members unanimously voted for the affiliation of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNVFI) late Sunday evening.

A total of 155 national federations out of a possible 190 votes approved the FIVB’s recognition of the PNVFI during the third and last day of the international federation’s world congress that was conducted online.

Out of a possibe 190 votes, three said no, 13 abstained and 20 said they did not receive the question.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The FIVB also sought its members' votes on the PNVFI’s elections last January 25 that was managed by the Philippine Olympic Committee.

“Do you recognize the elections of the PNVFI last January 25?” the FIVB asked its members. The result was 151 yes, five no, 16 abstained and 18 said they did not receive the question.

In the same agendum, the FIVB also asked the house’s decision on the expulsion of the Philippine Volleyball Federation as an affiliate of the IF and got 138 yes votes, 16 no votes, 15 abstain and 22 did not receive the question.

The entire PNVF board wishes to thank the FIVB and all the confederations for the overwhelming support during the 37th Congress,” PNVFI president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said. “We now proudly banner the honor and the responsibility of being affiliated to both the international federation and the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).”

Suzara thanked FIVB president Dr. Ary Graça and AVC president Rita Subowo for the inspiring quality of leadership.

“Thank you to POC president Bambol Tolentino and secretary general Edwin Gastanes for initiating an inclusive and unifying approach to the elections,” Suzara added. “Now, our work begins to fulfill our singular commitment to all stakeholders. At PNVF, we serve volleyball.”

Besides Suzara, the other officials of the PNVFI are Arnel Hajan (vice president), Ariel Paredes (chairman) Donaldo Caringal (secretary general), Rod Roque (treasurer), Yul Benosa (auditor) and board members Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao, Karl Chan, Charo Soriano, Carmela Gamboa, Fr. Vic Calvo and Atty. Wharton Chan.