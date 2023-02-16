Under-18 volleyball championships get going at Rizal Memorial Coliseum

FOUR girls’ matches and three in the boys’ side usher in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Parañaque Green Berets and New Gen. Sta. Cruz Laguna kick off the action in girls’ Pool A match at 10 a.m., followed by the Parañaque Thunderbolts Volleyball Club-Gracel Christian College Foundation duel in Pool B at 11:30 a.m.

See Daquis says change in mindset sparked Cignal revival

Marikina Titans Volleyball Club and California Precision Sports (CPS) square off at 1 p.m. in a Pool C duel, while Team Hiraya (Angono, Rizal) collides with Volida Volleyball Club at 2:30 p.m.

The boys’ hostilities begin with Justice CM Palma High School taking on Team Makati at 4 p.m. in Pool A, Queen Anne School (QAS) clashing with Team Nagcarlan Laguna (NCL) at 5:30 p.m. in Pool D and MNHS-Antipolo City facing Philippine Christian University at 7 p.m. in pool B.

Twenty teams are competing in the girls’ section and 16 squads are entered in the boys division. There are four pools in each of the genders.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Matches will be held on four consecutive Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to competition director Oliver Mora, with the medal plays for both divisions set on March 12.

Saturday’s (February 18) girls’ matches pit CPS against Santa Rosa City in Pool C at 9 a.m., Ateneo against Bethel Academy in Pool D at 10:30 a.m., NCL against QAS in Pool B at 12 p.m. and Maryhill College (MHC) against Junction Youth Organization in Group A at 1:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the boys’ class, the Saturday matches are Hermosa Volleyball Club against Team Manila at 1 p.m. in Pool C, Junction Youth Organization against QAS at 4:30 p.m. in Pool D and Team Makati against Santa Rosa City (SRC) at 6 p.m. in Pool A.

On Sunday, it will be Volida Volleyball Club against Ateneo in Pool D at 8 a.m., SRC against MRK in Pool C at 9:30 a.m., Angeles City against NCL at 11 a.m. in Pool B and New Gen Volley Club of Santa Cruz against MHC at 12:30 p.m. in Pool A all in the girls’ side.

NCL squares off with JYO at 2 p.m. in Pool D, Sto. Niño de Praga Academy meets Angeles City at 3:30 p.m. in Pool B, Team Manila clashes with Xavier School at 5 p.m. in Pool C and SRC collides with Justice CM Palma High School at 6:30 p.m. in Pool A to complete the first weekend in the boys’ category.