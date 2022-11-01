PNVF tourney for LGUs features 15 men's teams, eight women’s squads

TWENTY-three teams—all local government unit (LGU) based—are seeing action in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League starting on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The draw was held in a virtual meeting on Sunday. The tournament runs until Nov. 13

The men’s Pool A is composed of the PGJC Navy Sea Lions, Basilan-Tennun Spikers, Cignal HD Spikers, VNS-Quezon City Griffins and AIP-University of Baguio-Benguet Province Cardinals.

Pool B is made up of the Aklan Ati-Atihans, Imus City- AJAA Spikers, National University (NU)-Pasay City Bulldogs, One Bulacan Republicans and Pikit-North Cotabato AMC G Spikers.

In Pool C are the University of the East (UE)-Cherrylume Red Warriors, Baguio City Highlanders, Bacolod City Tarags, Sta. Rosa City Lions and Army-Taguig City Troopers.

In women’s action, Pool A is composed of the University of Batangas-Batangas City Lady Brahmans, ICC-Caloocan City Lady Bluehawks, KMS-Quezon City Lady Vikings and Imus City-AJAA Lady Spikers.

Pool B in the women’s side is made up of last year’s runner-up CPS-Antipolo City, Davao City Lady Agilas, UE Manila-Cherrylume Lady Red Warriors and Tomodachi Bulacan Bulakenyas.

Team Dasma (men) and F2 Logistics (women) won last year’s Champions League.

“This year’s Champions League is all about the LGUs so we expect more exciting matches ahead,” said PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, adding that the tournament is also part of the selection process for the national teams next year.

