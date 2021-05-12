PNVF seeds 16 Subic tryouts attendees to national volleyball pool

SIXTEEN hopefuls who attended the controversial Subic tryouts were officially named to the Philippine women’s volleyball pool for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

All 16 players attended the April 28 tryouts at Subic Gym which was passed on by a number of high-profile players led by Alyssa Valdez due to their fear of contracting COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

Women’s national team head coach Odjie Mamon and his coaching staff said they are still in the process of naming a setter, outside hitter, libero and opposite to complete the 20-member women’s volleyball pool.

Jaja Santiago, the longtime import of Ageo Medics in Japan V.League, bannered the pool together with PH team mainstays Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, and Mylene Paat as well as rising star Eya Laure.

Filipino-American setter Iris Tolenada and middle blockers Ria Meneses and Dell Palomata also made it to the pool for the AVC Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship, which the country is bidding to host in August, before the biennial meet in November.

Collegiate players Faith Nisperos, Alyssa Solomon, Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Jennifer Nierva, Kamille Cal, Imee Hernandez and Bernadette Pepito were also called up for their first senior national team stint.

In the men’s pool, 13 are members of the team that clinched the silver medal behind Thailand in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, while the women’s pool has four players from the 2019 squad that wound up in fourth place.

The veterans from the 2019 SEA Games which salvaged bronze medals at the 2019 SEA Games are also back for another tour of duty.

The pools will start training in June for both the Asian Seniors Women Volleyball Championship the PNVF is hoping to host in August most likely in Clark, and the Hanoi 31st SEA Games set from November 21 to December 2.

PNVF president Tats Suzara said Mamon and Brazilian tactician Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will choose who gets the remaining slots in the pool the from the 24 players who missed the tryouts.

Mamon and his staff will scout the players through previous video clips and the upcoming Premier Volleyball League Open Conference set in late June or July.

“There will be no more tryouts. They will be selected during the start of the PVL and (video clips from) previous competitions. We cannot have another tryouts because it’s too costly. We leave that to coaches Odjie and Jorge,” said Suzara in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Mamon said four to six players could be added to the pool specifically looking to add setters, liberos and outside hitters.

The PNVF is eyeing to start its bubble training on June 1 in Subic.

The national pool:

Volleyball Men

Setters

1. Jessie Lopez (Air Force) *

2. Kim Dayadante (Go for Gold)

3. Ish Polvorosa (Unattached) *

4. Josh Retamar (NU/Sta. Elena) *

Outside Hitters

5. Mark Alfafara (PLDT) *

6. Marck Espejo (Cignal) *

7. Bryan Bagunas (Go for Gold) *

8. Jao Umandal (PLDT) *

9. Nico Almendras (NU/Sta. Elena)

Opposites

10. John Vic de Guzman (PLDT) *

11. Ysay Marasigan (Cignal)

12. Joeven dela Vega (Navy)

Middle Blockers

13. Rex Intal (Cignal) *

14. Kim Malabunga (Go for Gold) *

15. Francis Saura (Go for Gold) *

16. JP Bugaoan (Cignal)

17. Lloyd Josafat (UE/PLDT)

Liberos

18. Jack Kalingking (Navy) *

19. Ricky Marcos (Go for Gold) *

20. Manuel Sumanguid (Cignal)

Volleyball Women

Setters

1. Iris Tolenada (Unattached)

2. Kamille Cal (NU)

Outside Hitters

3. Faith Nisperos (Ateneo)

4. Ivy Lacsina (NU)

5. Mhicaela Belen (NU)

Opposites

6. Mylene Paat (Chery Tiggo) *

7. Eya Laure (Chery Tiggo) *

8. Alyssa Solomon (NU)

Middle Blockers

9. Aby Maraño (F2 Logistics) *

10. Majoy Baron (F2 Logistics) *

11. Jaja Santiago (Chery Tiggo)

12. Dell Palomata (Air Force/Sta. Lucia)

13. Ria Meneses (PetroGazz)

14. Imee Hernandez (UST)

Liberos

15. Jennifer Nierva (NU)

16. Bernadette Pepito (UST)



Beach Volleyball Men

1. Anthony Arbasto (Creamline)

2. Jude Garcia (Creamline) *

3. Jaron Requinton (Creamline) *

4. James Buytrago (Creamline) *

5. Philip Bagalay (Creamline)

6. Ranran Abdilla (Air Force/Creamline) *

7. Jade Becaldo (Cebu)

8. Calvin Sarte (Davao)

9. James Pecaña (PLDT)

10. AJ Pareja (Creamline)

Beach Volleyball Women

1. Sisi Rondina (Creamline) *

2. Bernadeth Pons (Creamline) *

3. Babylove Barbon (UST)

4. Gen Eslapor (UST)

5. Dzi Gervacio (Creamline) *

6. Dij Rodriguez (Creamline) *

7. Mer Jauculan (UST)

8. Jennifer Cosas (Abanse Negrense)

9. Alexa Polidario (Abanse Negrense)

10. Erjane Magdato (Abanse Negrense)

*Retained from 2019 SEA Games team

