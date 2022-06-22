Another PH exhibition match scrapped as battle-weary Germans pull out

THE Philippine men's national volleyball team's scheduled exhibition match against Germany on Monday has also been scrapped.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced the news on Wednesday, shelving what would have been the second leg of the PNVF International Challenge for the men's team.

"Germany said it needed to rest its players from the grueling Week 2 hostilities of the VNL," the federation said in a release.

The Philippine men's team was supposed to meet Japan last June 16, but was cancelled due to health and safety protocols.

The Philippine team features Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo, with Rex Intal, John Vic de Guzman, Joshua Retamar, Manuel Sumanguid, Kim Malabunga, JP Bugaoan, Francis Saura, Jack Kalingking, Jessie Lopez, Angelo Almendras, and Ysay Marasigan.

Germany is in town for the men's division of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), which is currently being held at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

