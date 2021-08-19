PNVF plays down Tai Bundit's resignation from national team

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) was quick to play down the resignation of Anusorn 'Tai' Bundit from his role as assistant coach of the women's national team.

A release sent to media offices on Thursday said the PNVF is 'unperturbed' by the resignation of Bundit, who it earlier appointed as one of the assistant coaches of the national women's team under Odgie Mamon.

The national federation also said it has accepted Bundit's resignation which he submitted on Sunday.

Tony Boy Liao, the commissioner of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and the one in charge of the national team at PNVF, said Bundit sought permission to go home since he was worried about his family back home in Thailand amid a spike in new cases.

Creamline lost to Cherry Tigo in the finals of the PVL Open Conference held in a bubble set-up in Ilocos Norte.

'Bundit benefited from visa'

According to the release, it was the PNVF, through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), which "earnestly and rigidly worked for the issuance of Bundit’s visa amid difficult travel restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic."

"But instead of reporting to the PNVF, Bundit benefited from his visa for his coaching job at Creamline in the PVL," the release added.

Just like in its effort to bring Bundit to the country, the PNVF also painstakingly secured a visa for Brazilian Jorge Edson Souza de Brito as primary consultant for the women’s national team program.

