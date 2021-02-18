PNVF looking to tap Ramil de Jesus as national women’s team head coach

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is looking to hire Ramil de Jesus as national women’s team coach and is expected to retain Dante Alinsunurin as mentor of the men’s squad.

Tony Boy Liao, chairman of the PNVF’s National Team Department, said the committee members will discuss matters with the two coaches next week.

De Jesus was the last coach to lead the women's national volleyball team head to a SEA Games medal with a third place finish in 2005.

Alinsunurin led the men’s team to a silver medal in the 2019 SEA Games.

Expected to meet on Monday are secretary Richard Gomez, PNVF president and National Team department co-chair Tats Suzara along with the newly-appointed members Fe Mejia-Moran, Grace Antigua, Mayie Molit-Pronchina, Tina Salak, Michael Verano, Odjie Mamon, Charo Soriano, Rollie Delfino and Oliver Mora.

"That’s not yet final. We’re meeting on Monday to finalize it. It will also depend if they will accept it," Liao said.

The PNVF hopes to join the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Asian Seniors Women’s Championship from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 in China, Asian Seniors Men’s Championship set Sept. 12 to 19 in Japan and the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in November.

De Jesus was appointed coach of the Filipina spikers in 2018 under the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. but it only lasted for few practices before he left due to personal matters and was replaced by Shaq Delos Santos.