PNVF plans to hold eight-team men’s volley tournament in September

EIGHT teams are expected to see action in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League for men in September.

PNVF said Spikers’ Turf clubs Cignal, Go for Gold-Air Force, Navy, Instituto Estetico Manila and PLDT, as well as from one team from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao expressed their commitment to play.

Teams are required to submit their 20-player lineups on September 1.

The PNVF plans to hold the event from Sept. 19 to 26 in a bubble in either the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City or the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PHOTO: Dante Peralta



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Organizers look to hold 24 matches in seven days.

The teams will be divided into two for the preliminaries. After pool play, teams will be ranked for the quarterfinals.

Men’s volleyball has yet to stage a competitive league in the country since Spikers’ Turf in October 2019 as well as UAAP and NCAA last year.

“It is also one of the PNVF’s 10-point agendas which is to serve Filipino families with entertainment through volleyball and to make volleyball a widely played sport by elevating it through high-performance competition,” said PNVF President Ramon Suzara on Saturday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.